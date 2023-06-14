Several wildfires surround Wells Gray Provincial Park

Photo: BCWS

As a special air quality statement has been issued for the North Thompson and West Columbia, a cluster of wildfires surrounds Wells Gray Provincial Park.

Smoky-tasting air is drifting as far south as the Okanagan.

Smoky conditions are expected to persist over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The fires includes new lightning strikes and several that have grown to hundreds of hectares.

The Soards Creek fire west of Kinbasket Lake, discovered on June 3 has burned 1,138 an estimated hectares and remains out of control. It's suspected to be lightning caused.

The Murtle Lake fire, which has been burning since May 21, remains estimated at 1,270 hectares.

The lightning-caused Lempiere Creek fire has burned 270 hectares and is also out of control.

The Tasse Lake fire has burned 900 hectares in the Cariboo, and the Christian Lake fire is estimated at 150 hectares.

The Elbow Lake fire has is considered held at 226 hectares and is believed to be human caused.

A new fire discovered Wednesday at Pettipiece Pass, northeast of Seymour Arm is estimated at 25 hectares and is out of control. It's believed to be lightning caused.

A lightning strike spot fire is being held at Organa Creek.

The Niagara Creek creek fire discovered June 2 is out of control at 25 hectares.

And another spot fire at Peddie Creek, near Blue River, is considered under control east of Well Gray Park.