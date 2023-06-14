Strong winds, some rain and plenty of lightning in the Kootenays

Mother Nature brought some wind and rain to the Okanagan on Tuesday evening.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang, nowhere in the Okanagan reported more than a millimetre of rain, which is not a significant amount.

"Not at all, that's barely enough to wet the pavement," says Lang.

There were numerous lightning strikes, but very few occurred in the Okanagan. A map sent to us from Environment Canada shows that the lightning was mostly concentrated in the Boundary region and the Kootenays.

"There's a whole boatload east of the Okanagan. So that helps in that you get a little bit of rain and not a lot of lightning strikes with it. Because the worst is dry lightning when you get only a little bit of rain, really strong winds, and then some lightning. Those are sort of the worst combination you can have for starting wildfires or exacerbating existing ones," says Lang.

Information from the Kelowna airport indicates that the strongest wind gust we received was 53 km/h. However, Lang mentions that because the airport is somewhat protected from the winds, other parts of the region may have experienced stronger gusts.

"The biggest wind gust we saw was 52 km/h, which really isn't a strong wind gust. So I'm quite sure it was stronger down the lake, for sure," says Lang.

Once the rain stopped and the wind died down, rainbows started popping up, including some double rainbows. Our Castanet readers shared photos from across the region showcasing rainbows and double rainbows.

"Another thing about rainbows... the lower the sun angle, the bigger the rainbows are. Those taken in the late morning or early afternoon tend to have lower arches because of the high sun angle. Thus, sunrise and sunset rainbows are always the biggest, and the second rainbow (double part) is always weaker because it is a reflection of a reflection," Lang says.