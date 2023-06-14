'Risk of injury to the public': Man injured by object thrown from 10th floor of Vancouver building

Photo: Photo via @sarahblyth/Twitter

A man was taken to hospital Monday evening after he was struck by an object that was thrown from the 10th floor of a building in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

About 7:30 p.m., pedestrians informed a Vancouver Police Department officer about a man who was struck by an object near East Hastings and Carrall streets, says Sgt. Steve Addison.

While the officer tended to the injured man, several other items were thrown down from a building onto the sidewalk.

Police closed the area on East Hastings to traffic due to the "risk of injury to the public" at the front of the building.

"We then identified the apartment from which the objects were being thrown and arrested a man in his forties who is believed to have been throwing the items," Addison says.

The VPD tweeted that an individual was "throwing objects from his suite 10 floors above street level."

The injured man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and may result in criminal charges.

This is a lot of police pic.twitter.com/BnVNfMf2vM— Sarah Blyth - Gerszak (@sarahblyth) June 13, 2023



