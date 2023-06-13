Fleeing driver hits officer, crashes car and injures dog

Photo: WEST SHORE RCMP Fleeing car hit a concrete barrier.

A West Shore RCMP officer was hit in the leg by a car that sped away after it had been pulled over, then ended up crashing a short time later.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

The Kia Forte had been travelling at almost twice the speed limit when it was stopped by the West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit and the B.C. Highway Patrol about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3700-block of Sooke Road in Metchosin.

It was one of two westbound vehicles being driven at a high rate of speed that were pulled over at the same time, but the Kia driver decided to flee — hitting the officer in the process.

The Kia crashed into a concrete barrier within minutes and landed in a ditch on Sooke Road near Kangaroo Road.

The driver, a 27-year-old Langford man, was arrested for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and having proceeds of crime — since officers found a large amount of cash and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

Officers found a dog inside the car that had suffered a broken leg in the crash, and took it to a veterinarian.

The driver was released on conditions that included surrendering his licence. He was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and the car was impounded for seven days.

“This incident was a close call for the officer and brings to light the dangers of policing,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

