Key Vancouver Island highway cut by fire won't open for at least 10 days: minister

Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation Debris has fallen on Highway 4 from the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

Rocks the size of coffee mugs and trees a metre in diameter strewn across Highway 4 on Vancouver Island are delaying the reopening of the only paved route giving access to the communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni.

The Ministry of Transportation said Tuesday that the earliest the route could open would be June 24 to single lane alternating traffic.

The highway has been closed since June 6 as a wildfire burned on the steep slope above the road.

The ministry said the highway may not be fully opened until mid-July, dealing a blow to the communities on the other side of the closure that are already facing major disruptions.

"Although this section of Highway 4 is relatively short, the impact of the fire has been significant," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Tuesday. "The mountain side above the highway is incredibly steep, and the site is extremely challenging for both wildfire crews and ministry staff and contractors."

Speaking at a news conference in Chilliwack, Fleming said crews are working to make Highway 4 safer by clearing debris and dangerous trees before installing protective measures, including temporary metal netting to shield drivers from falling rubble.

Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino have been relying on a long, rough detour for getting supplies, including fuel and food, into their communities.

Images shared by the province show the highway cluttered with rocks and splintered trees, as fire burns up the forested slope.

Janelle Staite with the Transport Ministry said it will take some time to evaluate the soil and slope after the fire.

"Having those two weeks to be able to assess the patterns and the stabilization of the slope following the wildfire is going to be a critical piece for us," she said.

In the meantime, Fleming said the province is grateful to several forestry firms for allowing their private gravel roads to be used as a temporary detour.

The 90-kilometre detour is particularly challenging, with 13 single-lane bridges, necessitating the use of pilot vehicles to control traffic volumes.

Convoys of commercial vehicles will keep goods like food, fuel, and medicine flowing into the community.

Disasters in years past, such as the atmospheric river events of 2021, saw several highways damaged, but alternate routes in much of B.C. are simply not feasible or "nearly impossible" due to challenging topography and terrain, Fleming said.

"It was deemed best to build to a very climate resilient standard," he said.

In the province's northeast, officials are describing the wildfire situation as "volatile and rapidly evolving," as a large storm system sweeps across B.C.

Firefighters are battling the massive Donnie Creek blaze, which has doubled in size in the last eight days and now sits at more than 4,800 square kilometres, making it the second largest wildfire in B.C. history.

The situation is cooling off at the West Kiskatinaw fire that is threatening the evacuated community of Tumbler Ridge.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Forrest Tower said that two to three days expected rain is a welcome reprieve, but the fire is still expected to burn for weeks.

Tower said Tuesday's rain and the prediction for a more is helpful in the short term and has calmed the situation.

Environment Canada forecast up to 25 millimetres of rain over the parched Peace River region, with thunderstorms to follow along with winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour.

The chief of a First Nation near the edge of the Donnie Creek fire says they are prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Doig River First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay said the community is worried about protecting more than half a dozen trapline cabins from the fire.

Multiple evacuation alerts and orders are in place just north of the First Nation as a result of the fire and Makadahay said the nation has purchased air purifiers for elders who have been forced to stay indoors because of the heavy smoke.

The community has an emergency operations centre up and running and emergency plans if they need them, he said in an interview Tuesday.

"So, they're as ready as we can be, I guess. But if the fire does come from the north there possibly could be an evacuation," he said.

Makadahay said a handful of trapline cabins have already been lost to the fire and the First Nation is working to protect those that remain standing.

They've also offered support to the wildfire service, he said.

"So, we're trying to figure out … if we can help them with bodies. We're trying to do some of that work ourselves right now to protect our trapline cabins," he said.

The BC Wildfire Service said about 80 active wildfires were burning in B.C. on Tuesday, and with the exception of a small area of the Kootenay-Boundary region, most of the province is ranked at a high to extreme fire danger.