Missing Australian woman found dead east of Kimberley

Photo: Facebook A Facebook post by Julia-Mary Lane's brother confirmed the death.

It’s a sad end to the search for an Australian woman who was believed to be missing in the backcountry in the Cranbrook/Kimberley area.

According to social media posts, Julia-Mary Lane was living in Canmore, Alberta, and had travelled to BC for a week-long road trip. Her roommate reported her missing on June 11, saying she hadn’t been heard from since the previous day.

Kimberley RCMP announced on Monday that frontline officers located the woman’s vehicle parked near Bear Lake, east of Kimberley.

“Search and Rescue, along with the RCMP’s Police Dog Services, and the use of a drone, were engaged in the search.

“Unfortunately, searchers found the woman, deceased. The death is not considered suspicious,” said Cpl. James Grandy, in a news release.

A post from Lane’s roommate Janet Hamilton on Facebook confirmed the family had been informed of Julia-Mary’s death.

“We have lost our beautiful baby girl, Julia-Mary RIP in an unfortunate hiking accident. Please allow us 24 hours to process this sad news,” read the message attributed to the Lane family.

“Thank you everyone in this wonderful community for all your help and support over the past two days in the search for Julia-Mary. I feel honoured to have spent time with her this past week, as she was a joy to be around. A truly beautiful soul,” wrote Hamilton.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.