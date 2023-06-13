Woman gardening in Prince George, B.C., is bitten by coyote

Photo: The Canadian Press A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A woman is nursing minor injuries after being bitten by a coyote while she was doing some gardening in Prince George, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

A woman is nursing minor injuries after being bitten by a coyote while she was doing some gardening in Prince George, B.C.

A statement from the B.C. Conservation Officers Service says the coyote walked up to the woman from behind and bit her.

The attack happened Monday in a residential area of the city, and the service says the coyote was chased away.

The service says in a statement that the woman was treated in hospital for her injuries.

Conservation officers are at the site as part of the investigation.

The statement says the service is asking the public to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including putting pets on leash, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.