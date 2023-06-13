Severe thunderstorm watch ended for B.C. Southern Interior

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow shows area of thunderstorm watch.

UPDATE: 9:10 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm watch that was in place Tuesday for several parts of the Southern Interior, including the Fraser Canyon, the South Thompson, Nicola and the Okanagan.

However, a special weather statement remains in effect for these regions.

“A cold front moving across British Columbia will continue to produce rain and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday,” Environment Canada said.

“Gusty winds will develop with the passage of the cold front.”

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, West Columbia and Arrow Lakes.

ORIGINAL: 10:24 a.m.

More unsettled weather has prompted Environment Canada to re-issue a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday.

"Rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms expected by late this afternoon," states a statement from Environment Canada. The forecast is calling for between 15 and 25 mm of rain and wind gusts up to 60 km/h. Stronger wind gusts, and locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

A cold front will sweep across British Columbia today. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the day, followed by gusty winds with the passage of the cold front.

An upper-level disturbance is expected to develop Tuesday night and bring rain and a risk of thunderstorms from Fernie to Osoyoos in the south and Vernon and the Shuswap in the north.

Gusty winds are likely to continue for the Central Interior and the North and South Thompson regions.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," says Environment Canada.

A special weather statement remains in place for the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.