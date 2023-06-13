Two Japanese navy ships to visit Esquimalt as part of military exercise

Photo: Glacier Media HMCS Winnipeg.

Two Japanese training ships will be docking in Esquimalt this week for a visit and training exercises.

About 550 sailors on board JS Kashima and JS Hatakaze will visit from June 15 to 18, making Greater Victoria their second stop of an overseas training cruise to eight countries between May and October.

A welcome ceremony will be held on Thursday from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the dockyard in Esquimalt.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the legislature and a second wreath-laying ceremony is planned for God’s Acre Cemetery in Esquimalt on Friday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

A musical performance by both the Japan Training Squadron and the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy is taking place at the Cameron Bandshell of Beacon Hill Park on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m.

The visit is part of a training exercise, known as Trident Fury, on until June 18. that includes the Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force along with the United States, NATO allies and Japan.

The military has said to expect Canadian Armed Forces personnel conducting exercises around Albert Head this week. Residents can expect to hear and see ships and aircraft operating in close proximity and uniformed personnel carrying weapons in the area.