Map: The Weather Network releases B.C. summer weather forecast

Photo: Weather Network The Weather Network has updated its B.C. and Metro Vancouver weather forecasts, indicating the effects of El Nino across Canada heading into winter.

B.C. residents should brace for above-average temperatures this summer.

The Weather Network has released its official seasonal weather forecast for Canada, which calls for a "cooler summer" across most of eastern Canada.

But the summer looks like it will be markedly hotter on the west side of the country, with "above normal" conditions expected.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that El Niño has emerged, noting how its effects will gradually strengthen over the coming months and heading into the winter.

In the past, a strong El Niño has led to record global warmth, like in 1998 and 2016. Scientists earlier this year had been saying next year is more likely to set a record heat, especially because El Niños usually reach peak power in winter. But this El Niño started even earlier than usual.

Since 2020, the planet has been in the cold phase (La Niña) of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern.

B.C. and Metro Vancouver weather forecasts for summer 2023

Across B.C., a "very warm" summer is expected but the heat won't be as "relentless" as previous years, according to The Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham.

"The heat should break at times with a few periods of cooler and unsettled weather," he remarked.

The Weather Network's prediction mirrors what Environment Canada has released.

While the risk of wildfires will continue to be a major concern, the weather channel feels "cautiously optimistic" that there will be some periods of rainfall when the province needs it most.

Most of the province is expected to see near-normal rainfall amounts while localized areas may actually see "above-normal" rain totals.

With files from the Canadian Press.