Vancouver man sues over metal bolt he allegedly ate at New Westminster McDonald's

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Vancouver man is suing a New Westminster McDonald’s for allegedly serving him a metal bolt with his meal.

Roman Chromy, a carpenter, was eating at the McDonald’s at 815 McBride Boulevard on Nov. 11, 2021 when he consumed the metal bolt, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver last week.

“The defendant’s owed a duty of care to the plaintiff to produce and supply food free of any contamination, specifically the metal bolt,” states the claim.

Chromy alleges eating the metal bolt caused “injury, loss and damage,” including injury to his teeth and jaw, indigestion, food phobia, weight loss, low immunity, mental distress, panic attacks, stress, anxiety, depressive disorder and insomnia.

He is now suing McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd., McBride McDonald’s manager, Joe Guzzo, and the restaurant’s unnamed franchisee for unspecified damages and costs.

Chromy claims his injuries and losses were caused by their negligence.

The allegations in the notice of civil claim have not been proven in court.

None of the defendants has yet filed a response to the lawsuit.