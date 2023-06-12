Railing collapse sends fans crashing into fighter's entourage at Vancouver UFC event

Photo: TanerFrank/Twitter

Fighter Mike Malott almost didn't make it to the octagon in the middle of Rogers Arena during UFC 289 this weekend.

It wasn't because of traffic or injuries. It was because a dozen people and a railing nearly fell on the Canadian fighter as he headed out for his Vancouver match.

In several videos from the event, as Malott walks past the fans sitting in bleachers, the railing holding the fans back fails. Many fans tumble into Malott's entourage and other event staff. But Malott makes it through, unscathed.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, according to venue staff.

Rogers Arena management says once everyone was checked out the fans affected were relocated and security guarded the broken seating area.

Later, Malott went on to win his match.



