Variable amounts of rain fell across the Thompson-Okanagan over the past 24 hours

Photo: Pixabay - file photo

With the rainfall in the Interior over the last 24 hours, the BC Wildfire Service says “it looks like the rain did its job last night."

“We can say in the Kamloops Fire District we had two starts last night that were caused by lightning,” a BC Wildfire Service fire information office said.

“That being said, the number of starts versus the number of lightning strikes that were observed is not high.”

Environment Canada says the Okanagan saw a wide range of precipitation move through in the last 24 hours. For example, Kamloops got 6.2 mm of rain while Barrière saw 23.3 mm.

Kelowna got 1.8 mm, Vernon saw 2.8 mm, Summerland got 9.2 mm and McLean Lake saw 14.8 mm.

“There's a wide range of numbers, and that's because of the thunderstorm activities yesterday,” explained Yimei Li, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“[The Okanagan] got generally low amounts, I'll say five mm or less. But the regions that got a thunderstorm moving through got as much as 15-25 mm of rain in a short period of time.”

BCWS says it’s too soon to tell if the rainfall will have any impact on future fires.

“In general, rain does tend to dampen the risks of wildfire. That being said, it'll take a couple of days to understand whether or not it'll have an impact on the amount of fires that we have going forward,” the BCWS fire information officer said.

The province has seen extremely hot, dry conditions this spring, raising concerns about this year's fire season.