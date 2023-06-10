Severe Thunderstorm watch ended

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE: 7:43 p.m.

Environment Canada says conditions are no longer favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

This includes the Central Okanagan, South Thompson, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, and Boundary.

UPDATE: 3:23 p.m.

Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel sized hail and heavy rain.

The severe thunderstorm is approximately 17 kilometres east of Kamloops and is moving north at 10 kilometres per hour.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.



Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

UPDATE: 2:06 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, the severe thunderstorm warning for North Thompson B.C. has ended.

The severe thunderstorms overhead have weakened or moved out of the region, says Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watch remains in the South Thompson, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, and Boundary B.C.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Environment Canada has expanded its alert to include a thunderstorm warning for the North Thompson region.

"This severe thunderstorm is located at 5km east of Barriere. It is moving north at 20 km/h towards Highway 5," Environment Canada says. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

A thunderstorm watch remains in place for the rest of the Thompson-Okanagan area.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The watch is in place for the South Thompson, Nicola, Central Okanagan, Okanagan Valley and Boundary areas as of 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

This story will be updated as more information is known.