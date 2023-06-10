Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for much of Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Colin Dacre
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Thompson-Okanagan region.
The watch is in place for the South Thompson, Nicola, Central Okanagan, Okanagan Valley and Boundary areas as of 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.
“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
This story will be updated as more information is known.
Photo: Environment Canada
