Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for much of Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Colin Dacre

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The watch is in place for the South Thompson, Nicola, Central Okanagan, Okanagan Valley and Boundary areas as of 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

