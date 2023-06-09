Community effort aids tactical police in takedown of suspects in Fauquier

Photo: Contributed A tactical police officer in Fauquier on June 1.

RCMP have now explained a large police operation in Fauquier, B.C. last week.

Tactical officers swarmed the tiny community on Upper Arrow Lake on June 1, but police were tight-lipped at the time when contacted by media.

In a news release on Friday, RCMP say an officer with the Nakusp RCMP was patrolling on May 31 at 8:40 p.m. when they spotted a suspicious motorhome. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue.

The next day, on June 1 at close to 6 a.m., loggers working on the Octopus Forest Service Road reported the suspicious vehicle to police, providing a licence plate which matched that of the fleeing motorhome. The loggers stayed nearby to keep watch until police arrived.

When police arrived, the saw the motorhome driving erratically down the road. Efforts were made to direct the driver to stop, including the use of a spike belt, police said in a news release.

“The driver persisted in their erratic driving, and at one point collided with a police vehicle. An officer discharged their firearm. The motorhome was disabled and no one was injured as a result,” said the police statement.

The male driver ran off into the woods while his female passenger was arrested.

RCMP alerted BC Ferries and residents asking for reports of suspicious activity. This led to volunteers, who were conducting patrols, spotting the suspect within the small community of Fauquier.

The RCMP’s tactical Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a police service dog then helped in the arrest.

“The RCMP wishes to express its appreciation to the community, local contractors, and visitors to the area for their invaluable assistance in apprehending the suspects,” says Cpl. Thomas Gill, detachment commander. “Their cooperation demonstrated the strength and safety of our communities when we all come together.”

The driver, a 28-year-old man, who is known to police in B.C. and Alberta, faces charges related to assault, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and numerous failing to comply with his release and probation orders.

The 25-year-old female passenger from Kelowna faces charges of failing to comply with her release orders.