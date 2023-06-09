Police on scene of sudden death in downtown Prince George wooded area

Police were on the scene investigating a sudden death in a field on the south side of First Avenue near the Carney Street intersection on Friday afternoon, a Prince George RCMP spokesperson said.
Prince George RCMP were called the area Friday just after noon to a secluded campsite at the base of a hill below a residential neighbourhood downtown and found the body near a tent in the wooded area next to United Rentals.
A police officer at the scene awaiting the arrival of the BC Coroner confirmed there is a body at the campsite but was unable to reveal if the death was a result of foul play.
An employee of the rental store working in the yard said three police vehicles left the scene with lights flashing and sirens on at about 3 p.m. Friday.
RCMP asked store employees for video surveillance of the outside area surrounding the building at 2073 First Ave.
If it is a homicide, it would be the seventh of the year in Prince George.