RCMP put bite on car thief heading through northern BC

Photo: RCMP. PDS Mako involved in the foot chase.

RCMP have charges pending - related to a theft from a residence, as well as a Mile Zero car dealership.

On June 4 local RCMP received a report of a theft from a residence. At the time, the suspect had last been seen driving a dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound on Highway 97, which local police believed was stolen a few days earlier.

Close to midnight on June 5, Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the local Ford dealership. When they arrived at the scene the suspect vehicle, a dodge pickup began ramming multiple police vehicles in their attempt to escape.

The vehicle was able to flee the scene at high speeds while driving dangerously. Dawson Creek RCMP then notified the Fort St john RCMP that the suspect vehicle was potentially heading in their direction.

Local RCMP successfully deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, which cause the vehicle to leave the road into the ditch, around Highway 97 and 96A Street. Police dog services (PDS) was called and PDS Mako assisted in locating the suspect who fled on foot.

According to officials, the suspect was arrested without further incident and is facing numerous charges including assault on a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and obstruction. The suspect was also on court-imposed conditions from a previous matter with multiple outstanding warrants and was remanded in custody.