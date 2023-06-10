No freshwater fishing licence needed in B.C. next weekend

Photo: Colin Dacre

Several events are planned and fishing license requirements will be waived next weekend for Family Fishing Weekend.

Held during the Fathers Day weekend, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is hosting free events offering hands-on instruction and fishing-related activities.

Loaner rods, reels and tackle are often provided for those who do not have their own gear. Many events also host a barbecue or food trucks to round out the day. Family Fishing Weekend events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship. Local guides frequently share region-specific tips for year-round fishing adventures.

“Youth have continued to take up the sport of freshwater fishing after the jump during the pandemic. And we are seeing our seniors returning to the sport as well. This Family Fishing Weekend we hope to see even more parents and grandparents out enjoying this licence-free weekend together,” says Mike Gass, manager of recreational fishing development.

“As families continue to struggle with inflation and rising costs, these events reduce barriers so families can focus on being together.”

While fishing licenses will not be required for Canadian citizens June 16 to 18, some other rules apply. Details here.

2023 marks the 24rd year of the licence-free fishing weekend.

Family Fishing Weekend events are taking place throughout the Thompson Okanagan:

Kamloops: Walloper Lake—June 18—10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Kelly Lake: Downing Provincial Park—June 18—10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Merritt: West Pond, Kentucky Alleyne Park—June 18—9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Naramata: Chute Lake Lodge—June 18—12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Princeton: Chain Lake—June 17—10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Salmon Arm: Salmon Arm Wharf at Marine Park—June 18—7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

More details on Family Fishing Weekend are here.