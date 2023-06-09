Community rallies around family of mother, twin daughters killed in crash

Photo: McPherson Funeral Service Courtney Johnson and daughters Taylor Johnson and Hailey Johnson.

Nearly $65,000 has been raised to support the family of a Cranbrook mother and twin daughters who died in a head-on crash with a logging truck.

Courtney Johnson, 42, Taylor Johnson and Hailey Johnson, both eight, were killed on June 1 when a loaded logging truck experienced a mechanical failure and crossed the centre line on Highway 3 near Cranbrook, hitting the SUV the family was travelling in.

The girls were born in Calgary, grew up in Cranbrook and moved to Jaffray “where they quickly became an integral part of the Jaffray Elementary School and surrounding community,” according to their obituary.

“Taylor was an amazing force of energy… Hailey was wiser than her young years with her quick wit and ability to make anyone laugh,” the obituary continued.

Courtney could “brighten any room” and was “able to show true empathy to all, which resonates in her five children.”

A GoFundMe for the father of Taylor and Hailey has resulted in nearly $65,000 in donation, something that has overwhelmed their father Matt.

“We did not anticipate the level of support it has received and as a result, Matt has asked that we let everyone know he is going to create a legacy fund in Taylor and Hailey’s name to give back to the community in times of need,” said the GoFundMe. “Thank you so much for your kindness and contributions — it will be paid forward.”

Memorial services for the three deceased are being held Saturday in Cranbrook and Jaffary.