New Westminster man suing over EV charger he says set house on fire

Photo: Facebook/New Westminster Firefighters

A New Westminster man is suing a Surrey company over an electric vehicle charging station he claims set his house on fire.

Kai Sze Fong hired Electrum Charging Solutions Inc. to install an EV charging station in his Seventh Avenue home, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver last week.

The charging station was installed in February 2021, but Fong used it for the first time in June 2021, according to the claim.

“During the afternoon hours, a fire ignited in the area where the installation work had occurred and spread throughout the Fong home,” the claim states.

Fong claims Electrum and its employer or contractor caused the fire through their negligence and breach of contract.

The blaze and the efforts to knock it down caused “significant” fire, smoke and water damage, according to the claim, and Fong is now suing for unspecified damages.

None of Fong’s allegations have been proven in court.

Electrum has not yet filed a response to Fong’s claim.