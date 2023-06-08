YMCA sets new fundraising record raising $204,000 at Cycle for Strong Kids

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC



The YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser set a new record this year raising $204,000 to help local children, youth and families in the Southern Interior of B.C.

Over 170 riders took part in the YMCA's largest annual fundraiser which took place on May 28.



“We are completely astounded by just how much our community stepped up to support Cycle for Strong Kids,” says Tammie Watson, VP of marketing and philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“The impact of this $204,000 will be felt around our community as we empower the increasing number of families, children, and youth who are struggling financially. We are incredibly grateful to everyone for believing in our cause and helping ensure our most vulnerable populations can continue to access programs and services designed to help them thrive.”



The YMCA says the increasing cost of living means one-in-five children in B.C. are living in poverty and more families are having to skip children’s activities that build up their physical, mental, and emotional health.



“We are grateful for and proud to support organizations like the Y that champion for the health and well being of our community,” says Grant Delcourt of Delcourt Advisory Group.



All the money raised will be put towards providing financial assistance to YMCA child care, day camps, swim lessons, health memberships, sports, and recreation programs for those facing financial barriers.



"The Y is extremely grateful to all their generous fundraisers, volunteers, supporters, and sponsors who contributed to the events success, presented by Fresh Air and Delcourt Advisory Group at Scotia Wealth Management, with a special thanks to the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation as their matching donor," Watson says.