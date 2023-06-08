Man facing multiple charges following East Vancouver shooting

Photo: Brendan Kergin. Vancouver police officers were called to an evening shooting in East Vancouver. The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

A suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a violent incident in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police were called to Vernon Drive and East 2nd Avenue after shots were fired just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 7).

A 28-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital. She is expected to survive.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, left the area following the shooting and was located and arrested near Trout Lake just before 10 p.m.

The man remains in custody and the VPD is currently investigating.