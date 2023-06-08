216464
214968
BC  

Man facing multiple charges following East Vancouver shooting

Charges after shooting

Maria Diment / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 430939

A suspect has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a violent incident in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police were called to Vernon Drive and East 2nd Avenue after shots were fired just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 7). 

A 28-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital. She is expected to survive. 

The suspect, a man in his 50s, left the area following the shooting and was located and arrested near Trout Lake just before 10 p.m.

The man remains in custody and the VPD is currently investigating. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News