The B.C. government is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon about the the province's current wildfire situation and the seasonal forecast moving into the summer months.

Matt MacDonald, lead fire weather forecaster for the BC Wildfire Service, and Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services for the BC Wildfire Service, will provide technical details, while Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston and Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma will also speak.