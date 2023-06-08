Accused in Vancouver toddler's death elects judge-alone trial

Photo: Glacier Media

The man accused in the motor vehicle death of a Vancouver 23-month-old toddler has elected to be tried by a Vancouver provincial court judge sitting alone.

On July 6, 2021, a black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren sports car at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets.

The collision sent the SUV onto a nearby sidewalk where it hit a man carrying his toddler.

"The child died and the father was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries," the Vancouver Police Department said at the time.

Seyed Ramin Moshfeghi Zadeh was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Police alleged Moshfeghi Zadeh was driving the Escape.

He was arrested at the time.

He is also facing two charges of breaching a release order and wilfully resisting or obstructing a police officer.

He has fired several lawyers but Sarah Leamon is now his lawyer.

Judge John Milne heard June 7 the case could take three or more days.

The case was adjourned to set trial dates, which could be confirmed June 14.