Swimmers rescued from river rapids in Creston after being swept away

Photo: Creston RCMP

Two swimmers were rescued Wednesday from the Goat River in Creston, after being swept away in the strong current.

Creston RCMP spokesperson Const. Brett Urano says police assisted in the swift water rescue, along with Creston Fire Rescue, Canyon-Lister Fire Rescue, and search and rescue volunteers.

Two people had been swimming in the river and got swept away in the swift water into some rapids.

Firefighters retrieved the pair from the water from the shoreline.

Paramedics provided care for the swimmers once they were out of the water, and they were taken to hospital for assessment.

"It was a great response by frontline officers, who utilized excellent communication skills to keep the parties calm prior to extraction," said detachment commander Staff Sgt. Buliziuk. "It was a great collaborative approach by all the first responder agencies."