$100,000 reward offered for info on alleged Vancouver fentanyl trafficker on the run

Photo: VPD

Police are renewing pleas for information about a man wanted on charges laid in February 2020.

Cody Timothy Casey is wanted Canada-wide on a number of charges including for the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, as well as firearm offences, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

In 2020, police connected Casey with locations where they discovered 24 kg of fentanyl, among other drugs, weapons, and cash. He faces more than a dozen charges including multiple for possession for the purposes of trafficking and multiple for possession of a firearm without licence.

“Prior to having to appear for trial in 2022, investigators believe Casey left Canada," says Inspector Phil Heard in a press release. "However, we believe there are people in Metro Vancouver who have knowledge of his current whereabouts.”

In a release from October 2022 police note that on April 10 that year Casey cut his ankle bracelet and has evaded police since.

The VPD has now partnered with the Bolo Program, an organization that amplifies police-wanted notices. Together they're offering up to $100,000 for information on Casey.

"If your tip is successful, our top priority will be to give you the reward you deserve, just like we’ve done numerous times in the past,” says Bolo executive director Max Langlois.

Casey is listed as one of the 25 most wanted people in Canada on Bolo's website, and is one of only three wanted people with rewards at or above $100,000 on the site.

On the site, it's noted people only have until Nov. 30 to offer tips if they want a piece of the rewards.

"Casey is described as 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes," states the VPD.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 604-717-9979 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"Take no action to apprehend Casey yourself. He may be armed and dangerous," notes Bolo.