'Take precautions': More aggressive coyote incidents in Coquitlam

Photo: CBC

Residents and visitors are urged to keep their eyes open and their dogs leashed following more reports of aggressive coyotes in the Coquitlam area.

The BC Conservation Officer Service confirms no one was hurt or attacked from a pair of recent sightings in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

One coyote was spotted in Mundy Park on Sunday and other in the Gates Park on Monday.

Coquitlam RCMP were called to the weekend encounter, but no injuries were reported.

In both cases, the service explained the animals were behaving aggressively towards people, but there was no physical contact with bystanders.

The sightings took place about a month after a two-year-old was attacked and bitten by an aggressive coyote in Lions Park in Port Coquitlam.

The child was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries after the incident was reported to Conservation Officers around 8 p.m. on May 10.

Coquitlam RCMP killed the coyote near the attack site, and an examination of the carcass showed evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

"The COS encourages the public to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray," the service stated.

"The BCCOS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted."

There were nine known coyote sightings in the Tri-Cities from the month of May and 17 since the start of 2023, according to WildSafeBC's Wildlife Alert Reporting Program.