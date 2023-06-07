Three occupants of SUV killed after struck by logging truck last week

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

Three people were killed on Highway 3 near Cranbrook last week when a loaded logging truck crossed the highway's centre line and struck an oncoming SUV head-on.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, six days after the June 1 crash, Cpl. Mike Moore of the BC Highway Patrol confirms the three occupants of the Chevrolet Suburban that was struck by the logging truck were killed.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on June 1, about 20 kilometres east of Cranbrook.

“Initial investigation has determined that a loaded logging truck was traveling westbound on Highway 3/93 when it experienced a mechanical failure which caused it to cross the centre line into eastbound traffic, striking a Chevrolet Suburban,” Cpl. Moore said. “A third vehicle took evasive maneuvers, and went off the roadway.

“Tragically, the three occupants of the Chevrolet Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the logging truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Cpl. Moore did not disclose any details about those who were killed. The investigation into the tragic crash remains ongoing.

“BC Highway Patrol – Cranbrook has conduct of the investigation with engagement from Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement and Worksafe BC,” he said. “All avenues of investigation are being considered.”

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact BCHP – Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.