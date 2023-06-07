New Nanaimo passenger ferries on their way to B.C.

Photo: Hullo Ferries One of Hullo-brand ferries leaving Vietnam for B.C.

Two custom-built ferries expected to provide daily passenger service between Nanaimo and Vancouver starting in late summer have left Vietnam and are on their way to B.C.

Damen Shipyards built the vessels for Vancouver Island Ferry Co., which is promising up to seven round-trips per day on the 354-passenger ferries, operating under the name Hullo.

Each crossing is anticipated to take 70 minutes, and customers will have a choice of three classes of seats.

The company says it plans to introduce a feature on its website to track the vessels.

It’s expected to announce its schedule and fares this month.