Entertainment 'theme park' planned for section of Tsawwassen Mills

Information signage is now up around Tsawwassen Mills on a proposed transformation of the Level 3 entrance and section of the near seven-year-old mega shopping centre.

The new owner of Tsawwassen Mills has big plans for the southwest section of the mega 1.2 million-sq-ft shopping centre.

In partnership with Dizign Design & Build, Central Walk’s Tsawwassen Mills has initiated a formal process with its landlord — Tsawwassen First Nation — to consult with the community on a re-design proposal for Entrance 3.

The project would transform the area into a 110,000-sq-ft carnival of food, drinks and entertainment, anchored by a multi-million dollar 45,000-sq-ft sports entertainment playground.

The plan also features a 250-sq-ft long Asian-inspired cultural lane that will include 15 restaurants between 800 and 3,70-sq-ft.

Uses could potentially include South-China cuisine, HK-Style cafes and barbecue skewers, famous hotpot, Northeastern cuisine, Indian, Thai and Taiwanese cuisine.

An additional 15,000-sq-ft would be designated for thematic Asian foods. Other added features would include an artificial sky ceiling — a mass LED effect, along with a performance stage.

The community consultation process was launched on May 27.

“Over the coming months, we invite the public to provide their feedback as we craft and cement a concept together. The aim of this redevelopment at Entry 3 is to build on the already amazing and carefully curated design of Tsawwassen Mills,” said Central Walk in a prepared release. “Look for displays and renderings of our chairman’s vision throughout the shopping centre.”

It was just over a year ago when Central Walk purchased Mills from original owner Ivanhoé Cambridge.

The global real estate owner-operator specializes in the investment, management, and innovation of retail shopping centres.

The company began the migration of its Asianic headquarters to Canada in 2020. They earlier had acquired three regional-tier shopping centres as part of its efforts to endeavour into the Canadian North American retail market.

In a tour of Tsawwassen Mills soon after the purchase, Central Walk officials said it planned to expand the food services at the mall and “focus on developing a prominent entertainment presence at the property” as well as making changes to core retail offerings.