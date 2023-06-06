City Pride banners vandalized

Photo: Dylan Kruger/Twitter City of Delta Pride Month banners along Ladner Trunk Road were defaced with black paint sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Delta Police have opened an investigation following the defacing of several City of Delta Pride Month banners.

The banners, which are on Ladner Trunk Road by the overpass, were defaced with black paint likely in the overnight and early morning hours of Monday/Tuesday.

Coun. Dylan Kruger posted photos of the vandalism to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

Police initiated an investigation after seeing the photos and are now working with the city.

Mayor George Harvie told the Optimist Tuesday morning that the banners are being replaced.

“What ever they deface we will replace…we will not be deterred by this,” said Harvie. “Very disappointed, but we also recognize that this is one individual or a small number of individuals. They do not represent Delta.”

Harvie encouraged anyone with information on this vandalism to contact Delta Police.