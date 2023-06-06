Body found near Granville Island identified as missing Vancouver man

Photo: VPD

The body of a man who went missing in Vancouver over a week ago was found in False Creek Monday.

Suleiman Khawar, 23, was last seen May 25 while at Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow streets and later around 1 a.m. the following morning heading southbound from The Roxy Cabaret.

Just after midnight, he told his mother that he was on his way home but never showed up. Cell phone records show he was heading southbound on Granville Street to cross the Granville Bridge.

The family launched a fundraiser to raise money for a private investigator and underwater searches, as well as a tip line to help find him. A search party took place over the weekend on Sunday (June 4).

Khawar's body was discovered by a boater near Granville Island just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday and the BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) investigation into his disappearance remains open and the VPD asks anyone who saw or interacted with Khawar just before midnight on May 25, or in the early hours of May 26, to call VPD’s Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email [email protected].