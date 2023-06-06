Kamloops teen in alleged police chase pleads guilty to Vancouver assault

Photo: Glacier Media

A 19-year-old Kamloops man who allegedly led police on a chase in March 2022 has pleaded guilty to assault-related Vancouver charges.

Anson Ngai-Shun Chow, 19, was charged with using or threatening to use a weapon in an assault on a woman in Vancouver Oct. 28, 2022.

It is further alleged he committed assault causing bodily harm to the woman. A fourth count alleges he assaulted the woman by choking, suffocating or strangling her.

There is also a charge of failing to comply with a release condition. The count alleges that, between Oct. 31 and Dec. 3, that he failed to comply with a court release condition by having contact with the alleged victim.

Online court records show he pleaded guilty to the assault and breach June 5. Stays of proceedings were entered on the other three counts.

The victim’s name has been anonymized in court documents.

In the other allegations, the first count against Chow is that he allegedly resisted or wilfully obstructed a police officer March 11, 2022.

The second is that he allegedly drove that day while being pursued by a police officer and failed to stop the vehicle as soon as was reasonable. Chow also faces two counts of dangerous driving on that day and on March 26, 2022.

The court information was sworn last October and was waived to Vancouver.

Chow was expected to enter guilty pleas on the driving charges June 1 before Judge Gregory Rideout, according to court information.

The driving-related charges return to court June 8.