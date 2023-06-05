Woman dies in North Vancouver house fire

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News A home in North Vancouver's Queensbury neighbourhood remains boarded up following a fatal fire on June 2, 2023. The victim was a woman in her 30s.

North Vancouver RCMP say one woman is dead following a house fire in the Queensbury neighbourhood Friday night.

The blaze on the 400 block of Queensbury Avenue broke out just before midnight, according to North Vancouver City Fire Department chief Greg Schalk.

It was a relatively small fire, which was quickly put out, but the house was fully charged with heavy smoke, Schalk said.

“Unfortunately, while they were [putting out the fire], they came across the victim. They were able to bring the victim out. Fire crews along with ambulance crews did perform some lifesaving interventions but sadly, we weren’t able to bring her back,” Schalk said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, lived alone in a suite inside the house. Her family is receiving help from the RCMP’s victim services unit.

Three other people who live in a separate suite within the home have been displaced. They are receiving the assistance of North Shore Emergency Management, Schalk said.

North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said there is nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature, but they will conduct an in-depth investigation before anything is ruled out.

“We have to investigate it thoroughly to determine what happened. I think we owe it to the victim to determine what happened and we’re working in partnership with the fire department,” he said.

Sahak said they are hoping to hear from any members of the public who saw what happened.

“If anybody was in the area or has video from a dashcam or anything like that, call us,” he said. “Any little information helps.”