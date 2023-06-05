Vancouver man allegedly caught stealing 90 minutes after being released

Photo: Photo via Google Maps. The Surrey RCMP worked with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Delta police to make 26 arrests and recover thousands of dollars inÂ stolen merchandise.

A Vancouver man faces two theft charges after he was caught by police allegedly stealing twice in 90 minutes.

The Surrey RCMP say officers arrested 26-year-old Donovan Alexander after he was released on an undertaking to appear in court for an alleged theft, and then picked up again an hour and a half later for stealing from a supermarket, according to a news release.

After being held in police custody, Alexander appeared in Surrey Provincial Court and was later released on the condition that he not be in the "City of Surrey, except under prescribed conditions including attending court."

The Surrey RCMP worked with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) and Delta police to make 26 arrests and recover thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise during a one-day operation on May 25 at the Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

Police say the arrests included executing five arrest warrants and recommending 15 criminal charges. Officers also recovered upwards of $5,000 in stolen merchandise including, food, clothing, electronics, and cosmetics.

The individuals arrested ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their forties.

We recognize that criminals are conducting retail theft across municipal borders, often using public transit, and their crimes have a significant negative impact on the community, including local businesses. These crimes result in additional costs to our families with each purchase we make, says North Community Response Unit Commander S/Sgt Nigel Pronger.