Vancouver ex-TV host police assault case dismissed

The case of a former Vancouver TV host charged with assaulting a police officer in a court mask-wearing dispute has ended.

Now, Marrett Alexander Green has filed a civil lawsuit in Vancouver against Facebook alleging defamation as well as racial profiling.

Last August, Green had elected a jury trial in B.C. Supreme Court. However, Vancouver provincial court Judge Nancy Adam discharged Green April 23 after a preliminary inquiry. A preliminary inquiry is held to determine if enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.

Green was charged with harming a Vancouver Police Department constable in an assault, assaulting that officer while they were engaged in their duty and attempting to take a weapon from the officer.

The charges relate to a Jan. 26, 2021 scuffle between a man allegedly refusing to wear a mask when entering the downtown Vancouver Law Courts. Court rules at the time mandated mask use.

Police were called when the man refused to comply.

In the subsequent incident, the officer suffered a broken leg.

Green was a CKVU-TV news anchor between 1994 and 1999.

Preliminary inquiries are covered by a publication ban so as not to taint any potential jury should the case proceed to trial.

Facebook suit

A B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim filed May 31 alleges Green is unemployable as a result of alleged defamation.

The claim alleges racial profiling by court sheriffs and the Vancouver Police Department.

It further asserts Green was threatened on Facebook by three people Jan. 26-30, 2021.

The claim said the charges and media coverage left Green unable to find employment.

“No one wants to hire a person accused of trying to kill police,” the claim said. “The false charges were officially dismissed. Thank goodness.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.