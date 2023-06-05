Motorcyclist dead in Abbotsford collision, speed a factor: police

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department.

A man driving a motorcycle is dead after a serious collision with a vehicle in Abbotsford on Sunday.

Abbotsford police responded to the crash at Gladwin Road and Nanaimo Crescent just before 6:30 p.m.

A motorcycle driver and the driver of a car crashed in the intersection.



"Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision," says Sgt. Paul Walker.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 58-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with the police.

"AbbyPD Patrol Officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service,” says Walker.



Police did not state which driver was driving with speed.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Investigators are also asking for dash-camera footage from anyone who was on Gladwin Road during the collision.

Motorcycle fatalities worst in 20 years

Motorcycle deaths in Canada have reached an all-time high, according to a recent report by Statistics Canada.

According to Transport Canada, 242 motorcycle riders died in 2020, making it the highest number of deaths recorded in over two decades. The deaths were a 24 per cent increase from 195 deaths in 2019.

StatCan stated in the report that "while many steps have been taken to reduce harm to Canadian motorcyclists, such as legislation, safety programs, driving courses, and safety features for both motorcycles and motorcycle gear, riders continue to be considered vulnerable road users.”

Motorcycle fatalities in Canada are most common among men and those aged 40 to 59 years old. From 2016 to 2020, 55 per cent of the fatalities came from a collision between two or more vehicles.

Intersections were also found to be the leading location of fatal motorcycle collisions in Canada with highways being second.