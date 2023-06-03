'Suspicious' stolen vehicle with firearm, full can of gasoline found in Metro Vancouver

Photo: Surrey RCMP/Facebook.

A stolen vehicle with a loaded firearm and jerry can full of gasoline was found in Metro Vancouver last week.

At around 9:54 a.m. on May 24 an off-duty police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle with mismatched plates in the 13800-block of 104 Avenue, reads a June 2 news release by Surrey RCMP.

Upon arrival, the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team (ACTT) and the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) noted an unoccupied vehicle with one licence plate that had been reported stolen.

Two individuals returned to the parked vehicle and a 39-year-old man who is known to police, believed to be the driver, was taken to Surrey RCMP cells and held in custody. The second person was released pending further investigation.

Investigators confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from Coquitlam in November, 2022.

The stolen vehicle was seized, towed and a search warrant was executed. A loaded firearm and a jerry can full of gasoline were found inside.

We often see stolen vehicles connected to other crimes, including shootings where a suspect vehicle is located on fire at another location, says, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Vanessa Munn.