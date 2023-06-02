Prince George RCMP arrest teens in drug bust

Photo: Colin Dacre

A troubling trend in which organized crime groups are recruiting youth to do their dirty work appears to have reached Prince George.

Prince George RCMP said the detachment's street crew seized 1.5 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine as well as a loaded firearm from a 1200-block Central Street East home last Friday.

RCMP also said two male youth, ages 17 and 14, were arrested as part of the investigation and found to be in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs.

"During recent investigations, police have identified a trend of youth being recruited by organized crime groups, many of which are connected to the B.C. gang conflict, to commit offenses on behalf of their organizations," Prince George RCMP added in a statement.

RCMP said the two teens are from the Lower Mainland and are known to police. They were later released to the Ministry of Children and Family Development, with future court dates.

"Police will continue to enhance public safety through ongoing targeted enforcement and by proactively working with partner agencies, such as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team," Prince George RCMP added.