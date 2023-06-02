Bottle of world's oldest whisky still up for grabs in Vancouver

Photo: The Macallan

The oldest whisky in the world is still up for grabs from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, after a person who won a recent draw was unable to purchase the $228,000 bottle.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is offering a single bottle of The Macallan-The Reach whisky to one lucky person, whose pockets are sufficiently deep enough.

The whiskey was distilled in 1940 and is described by Sotheby's as the oldest whisky in the world. Only 288 bottles were ever produced.

The BCLDB held a draw on May 25 at Vancouver's 39th and Cambie location for the opportunity to purchase the rare booze. But the “winner” still had to pony up the $228,00.

“A customer was successfully drawn at the event, however, the customer has advised the BC Liquor Distribution Branch that they will not be finalizing the purchase and have withdrawn their entry,” the BCLDB says in a press release Friday.

As a result, the BCLDB will do a redraw during the week of June 12 from the original pool of participants. The draw will continue until a person who's chosen confirms they'll be purchasing the bottle.