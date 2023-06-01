Federal government provides $5.9M for Indigenous clean energy projects in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan addresses media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 27, 2023. The minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada has announced the federal government is giving nearly $6 million for Indigenous communities in British Columbia to develop clean energy projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada has announced the government is giving nearly $6 million for Indigenous communities in British Columbia to develop clean energy projects.

Harjit Sajjan says the funding shows Canada is committed to working with First Nations to help them grow their economy and take advantage of opportunities in the technology sector.

He says more than $3.9 million of the funding, provided by PacificCan and Indigenous Services Canada, will be given to the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative to help 14 communities develop clean energy projects.

Sajjan says the agency is also providing another $2 million for the Digital Horizons technology employment training program, which will be offered by the First Nations Technology Council.

He says this program will train more than 700 Indigenous people with skills they need to work in the technology sector.

Sajjan says he hopes graduates from those programs will bring knowledge back to their communities, creating "a ripple effect of talent."

"The government of Canada will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, businesses and other partners to create concrete and lasting economic benefits in communities across British Columbia," he said.

Sajjan made the announcement at the 2023 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase in Vancouver.