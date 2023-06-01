New West police pull woman in distress from Fraser River

Photo: The Record Water rescue: New Westminster police officers boarded Shaw 1 after receiving a report of a woman in distress in the Fraser River.

A woman is recovering after being pulled from the Fraser River after citizens called 911.

Around noon on Tuesday, May 30, the New Westminster Police Department received a report that a woman could be seen from the pier in the fast moving waters of the Fraser River.

“Patrol officers rushed to the scene and observed the woman in the water,” said a NWPD press release. “Three officers boarded Shaw 1, the NWPD police boat, and pulled the unconscious woman from the river.”

According to the NWPD, officers provided life-saving first aid to the woman before BC Emergency Health Services paramedics arrived on scene.

“The woman was transported to hospital,” Staff-Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a news release. “We want to express our gratitude to the citizens who saw she needed help and called 911.Thanks to their quick thinking and the work of patrol officers, she is now recovering.”

Officers will continue to investigate how the woman ended in the river, but foul play is not suspected.