RCMP, ERT swarm Fauquier in search of suspect

Photo: Contributed

The RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team swarmed a Fauquier campground Thursday.

The unit was seen speeding east on Highway 6 from Vernon, and reader photos from Fauquier show armed officers combing the grounds of the campground and golf course.

Witnesses say the area was temporarily locked down as police searched for a suspect believed to be prowling the area.

Police have since left the scene, according to someone who answered the phone at the golf course.

There are unconfirmed reports someone was breaking into RVs in the campground.

Fauquier is an unincorporated community on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake in the West Kootenays.

The eastern terminal for the Needles Ferry, is 57 kilometres from Nakusp.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for additional information.