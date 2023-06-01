Fatal collision east of Cranbrook Thursday morning

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

A serious multi-vehicle crash east of Cranbrook has left at least one person dead Thursday morning.

In a brief press release, the RCMP BC Highway Patrol said two passenger vehicles collided with a commercial vehicle on Highway 3, east of Cranbrook, at about 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say it was a “fatal collision,” but did not disclose how many people were killed.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and information is subject to change,” said Cpl. Mike Moore, BC Highway Patrol's spokesperson.

“Highway 3 is anticipated to be closed for at least several hours and motorists are asked to check DriveBC for updates.”

Cpl. Moore says more information is expected to be released “at a later time.”