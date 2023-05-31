Canada to host multi-national military exercise off Vancouver Island in June

Photo: . MV Asterix, a naval supply vessel, will take part in training exercises off southern Vancouver Island in June 2023. ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST

Expect to see increased military activity — such as ships, aircraft and people with weapons — off southern Vancouver Island this month as Canada hosts multi-national military exercises.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting joint training exercises with the United States, Japan and NATO allies as part of routine military training.

Communities close to the training areas will receive additional information during times of increased military activity, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

From May 31 to June 28, an unspecified number of CP-140 Aurora patrol aircraft and CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will be conducting offshore training exercises with the Royal Canadian Navy and United States Air Force.

From June 12 to 28, Halifax-class frigates, Kingston-class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels and the supply ship Asterix will participate in exercises near Albert Head and Constance Bank and in the Comox-Tofino corridor.

Strict mitigation measures are in place to limit acoustic impacts to marine mammals such as southern resident killer whales, and training will be paused if orcas are spotted, the department said.