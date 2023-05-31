Two teens seriously injured in English Bay stabbing

Photo: kelijay/tiktok. Police, ambulance crews and firefighters showed up at the scene.

Two teenaged girls are recovering after a frightening incident this weekend near English Bay Beach.

Reports that two teens had been stabbed near Beach Avenue and Denman Street were called in to police around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, according to Vancouver Police Department (VPD) spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. When police arrived they found and attended to the two teenage girls.

"They were both taken to hospital for injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening," she tells V.I.A. in an email.

A third youth, suspected in the incident, was located and arrested, she adds. Details of the person arrested have not been released.

Police are still investigating the incident.

V.I.A. inquired for more details and will update the story with new information when its available.



