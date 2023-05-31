How a police chopper helped nab a motorcyclist going 200 km/h in Metro Vancouver

Photo: Surrey RCMP. Police impounded a motorbike after they caught the rider going 200 km/h in Surrey.

While patrolling the skies above Surrey last week an RCMP helicopter spotted a motorcyclist going nearly three times the speed limit.

Around 9 p.m. on May 24 the motorcycle, a Triumph Street Triple, was spotted by the police helicopter Air 1 travelling around 200 km/h on King George Boulevard near 56 Avenue. The speed limit in the area of King George Boulevard is 70 km/h, with some areas further north at 60 km/h.

The Surrey RCMP's gang unit was active in the area and sent after the bike, according to a press release. When they tried to stop the rider at a red light he fled the scene.

However, the helicopter was still above.

"Police did not pursue the motorcycle, however, Air 1 continued to follow it to the 14900-block of 68A Avenue where it stopped," states the RCMP. "Police converged on the area and arrested a 25-year-old man for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police."

The bike was also impounded. It's not the first time the man, a Surrey resident, has had his bike impounded; in March, West Vancouver police seized it due to excessive speed.

This time civil forfeiture is being considered, in regards to the bike.