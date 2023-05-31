Victim identified in fatal Vancouver stabbing

Photo: Contributed. Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing in the West End that claimed the life of a 43-year-old man this weekend.

Police have identified a 43-year-old Vancouver man as the victim in a stabbing this weekend.

Jonathan James Bulloch died after being fatally stabbed near the intersection of Davie and Bute streets around 10 p.m. on May 27. Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers arrived shortly after the stabbing and gave Bulloch medical attention, but he died in hospital of his wounds.

"No arrests have been made and the file remains under investigation," states the VPD in a press release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VPD's homicide unit at 1-604-717-2500.