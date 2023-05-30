Brazilian billionaire's superyacht pays a visit to Victoria's Inner Harbour

Photo: . The 62-metre superyacht Anawa docked at Ship Point in Victoria on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

The visiting Anawa certainly puts the “super” in superyacht.

The 203-foot-long vessel dwarfed most of the other vessels in Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. The MV Coho is larger at 341 feet, but it doesn’t have the same swag — the Anawa carries its own helicopter on deck.

Anawa was custom-designed and built in 2020 by Damen Yachting. It’s one of the company’s SeaXplorer class of vessels, billed as “long-range, luxury expedition” yachts.

It can carry 12 guests and 15 crew plus a captain, Damen said.

It’s owned by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, according to superfanyacht.com. Forbes.com says the investor-philanthropist lives in Switzerland and is worth $14.8 billion.